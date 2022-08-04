Watch CBS News
Thornton police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old Sam Ashley

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Thornton are asking the public for help in finding Sam Ashley. The 13 year old was last seen at midnight in the 5900 blk of E 114th Place. 

sam-ashley.jpg
Sam Ashley Thornton Police

Sam lives with autism and is described as 5-foot tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a solid black or white T-shirt and shorts possibly with a Minecraft-themed backpack. 

Anyone who sees Sam is asked to call 911 immediately. 

August 4, 2022

