Road rage shooting leaves Greely man paralyzed

A man in Greely is now paralyzed after a road rage incident turned violent. The incident happened on 51st Ave and 11th St. just a few blocks away from his home.

Justin Young was driving home in his car with his fiancée, Jennifer Tucker and their 10-month-old baby when things took a wrong turn.

"It's just basically someone driving recklessly and thinking my fiancé wanted to race him when we were just trying to get home," said Tucker.

Tucker and their 10-month-old baby were in the car when her fiancé got out of the car to confront the driver that rear-ended them just three blocks from their house.

"The driver grabbed the gun that he had and pointed it at his face. Justin was able to wrestle with him a little bit. He tried to run away and that's when the other driver pulled the gun back up and pulled the trigger," said Tucker.

In a matter of seconds, this family's fate would change.

Young is now paralyzed and Tucker says he will never walk again.

"He was the sole provider for our family, so now it is me trying to figure out what is going to be the best source of income for us," said Tucker.

This is just one story of many.

Colorado State Patrol data shows over 30,000 road rage calls in just the last two years.

It's a problem plaguing every community.

Jad Lanigan, division chief of special operations for the Aurora Police Department, says they're seeing people becoming more bold these days.

"What we're seeing is people are more willing to use violence against somebody else," he said.

Aurora has seen over 100 calls in just the last six months.

"Let's just start giving each other a little bit more grace when we're driving," said Lanigan.

Grace that Tucker and Young now need to support their four children and get through this rough patch.

"Overall, you just never know what another person is capable of doing, so it is scary," said Tucker.

The family has set up a donation page to help with medical expenses and more.