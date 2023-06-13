Ride The Rockies stage through RMNP canceled due to winter conditions

Rocky Mountain National Park officials and organizers of the Ride The Rockies bike tour have canceled Tuesday's ride over Trail Ridge Road due to a wintry weather forecast.

RMNP Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson confirmed Monday night that the planned Stage 3 trip from Estes Park to Grand Lake has been put off.

"We met with the coordinators of the event and given the spot winter weather forecast for Trail Ridge Road tomorrow morning (snow accumulation, winds, freezing temps and bitter wind chills) they chose to cancel tomorrow's portion on Trail Ridge Road for safety concerns," Patterson stated.

The iconic annual event started Sunday in Fort Collins.

Ride The Rockies has not posted any changes on its Facebook page or via Twitter by 8:45 p.m., prompting frustration from some participants on social media.

"Maybe RTR should spend more time communicating with riders about a change in plans then recruiting for this movie," wrote one commenter on the event's Facebook page. "We just got a text from Cycling Solutions that our bags are going to Fort Collins tomorrow. Huh???"

Ride The Rockies began in 1986. A different route through the Rocky Mountains is developed every year.

After reaching Grand Lake on Tuesday, the route headed south to Winter Park, Central City and Black Hawk before twisting back to Fort Collins on a different course.