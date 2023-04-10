Efforts underway to revive Cuchara ski area in the San Juan Mountains

There are 28 mountains with designated ski areas across the Colorado Rocky Mountains but now there's an effort to revive an abandoned ski area. People who live near the San Juan Mountains in Southwestern Colorado are taking on what used to be known as Cuchara Mountain Park.

CBS

The 50-acre ski area in Huerfano County was around in the 70s and 80s. It has reopened and closed on and off for decades.

The lifts officially stopped turning in 2000 after years of mismanagement, unpredictable snow and bankruptcies.

That's until a group of stubborn ski-bum locals with fond memories of Cuchara got together in a massive effort to reopen it.

CBS

Panadero Ski Corporation, a nonprofit, now runs operations and has inherited snowmaking equipment. Unfortunately the ski lift didn't pass inspection.

This winter, they got creative and volunteers welded old school bus seats to a trailer to haul people up the mountain for a run.

"He fabricated this trailer out of a car hauler and we hooked it up to a snowcat! We're trying to give the community something because they've supported us for so long," said one member. "There's still a hardcore group of people that want to ski, that want to come out and play."

CBS

Cuchara continues to raise money to repair the defunct system it inherited. Their goal is to get the mountain park open once again and for it to be an affordable ski area for all.