'Prolific' Colorado drug dealer returned to prison after more arrests

A Colorado man with previous drug-related convictions was recently sentenced to 40 more years in prison for his continued dealings while on parole.

Michael Kaiser pleaded guilty to distribution charges in the two different Boulder County cases on July 9. After receiving the guilty pleas, the judge sentenced him for both. The two 20-year sentences run back-to-back.

Both cases resulted from offenses in October 2024. At that time, Kaiser was on parole following a 20-year sentence he received after a Boulder grand jury indicted him in 2013. According to the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Kaiser was part of an operation which then distributed "pounds" of methamphetamine.

In the new offenses, Kaiser sold more than 220 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Later, he was determined to be the source of 458 grams of meth found on a person transporting them to Nebraska. Converted, those two amounts equal roughly a pound and a half.

Michael Kaiser, 52, will return to the Colorado Department of Corrections after receiving two 20-year sentences for distributing methamphetamine. Kaiser was on parole for a previous 20-year drug sentence when he was arrested. Colorado Department of Corrections

"Michael Kaiser has been a prolific methamphetamine dealer in the community for more than a decade," the DA's office stated in a press release. "After being released on parole Mr. Kaiser returned to distributing methamphetamine."

Kaiser still has an active drug case in Jefferson County. He has pleaded not guilty in that case and is scheduled for trial in November.