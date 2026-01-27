Postage stamp unveiled to celebrate Colorado's 150 years as a state

The U.S. Postal Service issued a new stamp that celebrates Colorado's 150 years of statehood. The new stamp, "Colorado Statehood," commemorating the state's 150th anniversary, was unveiled at the History Colorado Center in Denver.

The USPS released Colorado Statehood, a new stamp commemorating the state's 150th anniversary. CBS

The stamp features a photograph called "Foggy Jagged Mountain, Weminuche Wilderness" by renowned nature photographer John Fielder. The unveiling coincided with the opening of the "Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder" exhibition at History Colorado.

"The new Colorado Statehood stamp captures a glimpse of the majestic beauty of our 38th state so it can be shared and enjoyed by all of us across the country," said Amber McReynolds, chairwoman of the USPS Board of Governors, in a statement. "As a Colorado resident, I see a state that embodies its pioneer spirit and comes together with a palpable sense of cooperation and community."

Gov. Jared Polis was there for the unveiling of the stamp. Colorado became a state in 1876, 100 years after the U.S. declared independence from Great Britain. That's how it got its nickname the "Centennial State."

The "Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder" exhibition at History Colorado Center. CBS

According to History Colorado, Fielder had a talent for capturing Colorado's varied terrain, flowers and vegetation in his photographs. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using Fielder's image.

The stamps are available for sale by the USPS and are being issued as Forever stamps, meaning they will be equal in value for the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. USPS said it has printed 16 million Colorado Statehood stamps.



