Post Office hosts job fair in Colorado mountain towns to fill urgent vacancies

On Thursday, the United States Post Office hosted a job fair in order to fill positions at their Buena Vista Post Office, Crested Butte Post Office, Dillon Post Office, Durango Post Office, Edwards Post Office, Golden Post Office, Steamboat Springs Post Office, and the Vail Post Office. The event was considered a Colorado Mountain Town Blitz.

Understaffing has been one of the major issues that relate to CBS News Colorado's coverage of mountain mailroom issues like late delivery or service issues. It also leads to very frustrated customers. Tom Earnest knew about all of that and said he was applying with U.S.P.S. anyway.

"I've dealt with stressful situations before and I think you just have to be able to take that on with almost any job you have," Earnest said, earnestly. "I think I should be able to handle it."

One of the reasons highlighted for the lack of employee retention in the first place is pay. Cost of living in those communities is high, and the salary for workers is consistent across the country.

"If you are in Kentucky, you are rich, if you are here, you're poor," Dillon Post Master Michael Mendillo said.

He added employee housing has helped in some instances, and he's hopeful more units will open, "It is a big deal we have been working for a year to get to."

Speaking of Dillon's post office, their 2-hour lines made headlines this last holiday season for being excruciating for anyone trying to use the mailroom. Now, with three new employees and additional parcel lockers, Mendillo has gotten that time down to 5 minutes on average.

"We are getting there!" Mendillo said, proudly.

While CBS Colorado toured 3 of the job fairs on Thursday (Dillon, Steamboat, and Golden) there were only two applicants during our visits. That's not to say there were not others, but 2 more employees would not cut the employee shortage and curb total issues for the U.S.P.S.

Still, Dillon's postmaster said each new employee is a win, even if they only get one.

"I think every bit helps," Mendillo said. "If we can do job fairs every couple of months, why not?"