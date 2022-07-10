Police: Same man may be responsible for three sex offenses in five days

The Westminster Police Department alerted residents Saturday in a roughly half-mile square area to take safety precautions following what the department called attempted sexual assaults.

All three incidents occurred between 120th Avenue, 124th Avenue, Huron Street and Interstate 25.

Advisory- potential safety issue https://t.co/TOqbxvnsDs — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) July 10, 2022

At 10 p.m. on July 4, a woman was touched from behind near 123rd Avenue and Bannock Street.

At 8:30 p.m. on July 8, a woman was attacked from behind in the 300 block of 123rd Avenue. She was not injured, a WPD spokesman told CBS4.

Later that same night, around 12:30 a.m., a man was seen masturbating on an apartment balcony in the 700 block of 123rd Avenue. Police confirmed the man did not live in that apartment.

A similar suspect description was provided by victims and witnesses in all three incidents -- a Hispanic male, possibly in his mid-20's, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 in height with a medium build. He was generally described as cleancut, having a 2-inch faded haircut but also wearing a bandana.

The police department asked pedestrians in the area to be aware of their surroundings, not to travel in the area alone, and to call the department's dispatch upon seeing suspicious activity or anyone matching the suspect's description. Westminster PD dispatch can reached by dialing (303) 658-4360 and pressing '1'.