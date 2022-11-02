Parents of infants could participate in study of monoclonal antibody treatments in preventing RSV

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is recruiting parents of infants to study the impacts of monoclonal antibody treatments in preventing RSV.

The ASSERVO study: Evaluating a potential medicine to prevent RSV in Healthy Pre-Term and Full-Term Infants

A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Partially Blinded, Palivizumab-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety, Efficacy, and Pharmacokinetics of MK-1654 in Infants and Children at Increased Risk for Severe RSV Disease