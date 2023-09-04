Our wet summer may produce a brilliant Fall color show

Fall color season in Colorado is right around the corner and this year might be a really good show thanks to all the spring and summer rain we had come thru in May, June and July and part of August. When we have a normal or above average rainfall tally for the summer that helps our trees more healthy and vibrant. This can equate to a somewhat longer and more vibrant leaf changing period.

CBS4 Weather Watcher Kimberly Novitch snapped a pic of Aspens changing color the last week of August in Como, Colorado 2023 Credit: CBS4 Weather Watcher Kimberly Novitch

CBSNewsColorado YouReporter/Weather Watcher Kimberly Novitch caught a little Aspen gold the last week of August.

(credit: Kimmie Randall)

First and foremost Aspens and other trees that change leaf color get the cue for change as the days get shorter in the fall. However, the overall color change can depend on local weather and the health of the trees themselves. With ample summer moisture the health of an aspen grove for example would be more healthy than in a drought stricken year. This can make for stronger colors and leaf retention further into the fall season.

Stephen Lee

The best time to view the Fall Colors always depends on elevation. So if you are planning a trip the best time in the northern mountains is mid to late September. In the central mountains its late September. Finally, in the southern mountains its late September into mid October.

Credit: CBS4

If you are planning on taking a trip to see the fall colors this year please snap some photos and send them to CBSColorado. We would love to display your photographs on our platforms including TV, Web, Stream and Social Media.

Credit: CBS4