One of the United States' oldest women veterans is a 96-year-old former Army nurse from Aurora

Aurora veteran nurse honored for serving 24 years in U.S. army

CBS News Colorado continues to honor those who've served this Veterans Day weekend and tonight, we're hearing from an Aurora veteran who earned a number of distinctions.

But she stopped short of becoming a colonel because she didn't want to leave Colorado.

Vera Shoemaker - also known as "Shoey" - served 24 years as a nurse in the U.S. Army.

She says serving in Vietnam was her most challenging experience because so many men were killed.

But she also made close friends there, even bringing home a dog who was her companion for 18 years.

Home in Colorado, Shoey went on to have a long career in real estate in Aurora.

Even now, she still bowls every week and participates in a military tournament in Las Vegas.

"To serve my country, it made me feel worthwhile. I was doing something worthwhile," she said. "The United States of America is the greatest country in the world. That we have freedom of speech, freedom to travel, freedom to do what we want."

Now approaching the age of 95, Shoemaker is among the oldest living women veterans.