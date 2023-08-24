One more hot day before Colorado gets a soaking cool down

One more day in the 90s for Denver before big cool change

One more day in the 90s for Denver before big cool change

One more day in the 90s for Denver before big cool change

Today will be the day we start to transition from our hot and dry pattern to an August chill and a blast of heavy rain. The big stagnant high pressure ridge that has been setting heat records is finally starting to get pushed out of its locked in position

Credit: CBS4

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Friday as the mash up of Monsoon moisture, remnants of Harold and a late summer cold front get together for a big change in Colorado's weather for Friday right on thru the weekend.

Credit: CBS4

Here is how the timing should work. First of moisture from the monsoon and Harold move into western Colorado during the day Thursday. This will prime the Colorado atmosphere with moisture for afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Credit: CBS4

Our much anticipated cold front will move into northern Colorado on Friday morning bringing in clouds and a few AM showers here and there.

Credit: CBS4

As the cold front slides over our home state showers and thunderstorms will grow and intensify Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. There could be areas of heavy rain and possible flash flooding.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

There will still be a band of rain and possible morning t-storms early in the day on Saturday.

Credit: CBS4

As Saturday goes on showers and storms will spread across the state. The heavier rain will shift to the mountains and southern Colorado by afternoon.

Credit: CBS4

Before the big Friday change we will have one more hot day across eastern Colorado and the Front Range. Temps close to the Denver metro area and northeastern plains will slightly cooler than Wednesday. For example, Wednesday's high in Denver was 94 degrees. Today will be close to 92. Still above normal but, not as sweltering as the rest of the week has been.

Credit: CBS4

All of the eastern plains will be stuck in the 90s for Thursday with cooler temps in the mountains and west. Added monsoon flow with clouds and showers will keep that part of the state in the 70s and 80s!

Credit: CBS4

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and west after the lunch hour into the evening on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4

Denver wont see showers or storms until late afternoon and evening.