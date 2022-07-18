New wildfire ignites in Red Feather Lakes, evacuations ordered

A wildfire has been reported in the Red Feather Lakes area of northern Colorado. Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations.

All residents and visitors inside the following boundaries should leave: From Fox Acres north of Larimer County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to Larimer County Road 73C.

"All residents and visitors in the designated area should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY," stated social media alerts from Larimer County's sheriff and office of emergency management.

Sheriff's office deputies are alongside firefighters from Red Feather Lakes and Crystal Lakes fire departments in the Lone Pine Court neighborhood where the fire is reported, per the sheriff's office.

Evacuees are instructed to gather at Cache La Poudre Middle School, 3515 West County Road 54G in Laporte.