Mountain lion pack caught on Ring video prowling through Silverthorne neighborhood at nighttime

Mountain Lions are a natural part of the ecology in Colorado, so although encounters don't happen every day, we still have a chance of coming face to face with these wildcats — sometimes closer to home then you'd expect.

Neighbor Carolyn Andrews shared Ring doorbell video from April 1 of a group of mountain lions walking through her Silverthorne neighborhood at nightime.

Mountain lions in Silverthorne CAROLYN ANDREWS

In the video, five big cats could be seen prowling the neighborhood close to 11 p.m. during what seemed to be a calm, cool end of the day.

But these recording captures are also a reminder about the importance for pet owners to be vigilant in mountain towns. Colorado Parks & Wildlife urges community members to avoid leaving their beloved pets outdoors overnight.

The neighborhood mountain lions are also a good reminder for parents to take care of small children at night when an encounter like this might also be possible.

Luckily, this was an encounter from afar that could be enjoyed as a sight to see when nature comes close to home, but not too close.

You can learn more about mountain lions in our state by visiting CPW's website.

RELATED: Colorado Parks & Wildlife — Mountain Lions