Motorcyclist dies in crash at Colfax, Moline in Aurora; white SUV left the scene

A motorcyclist died in a crash at the intersection with E Colfax Avenue and N Moline Street in Aurora early on Sunday.

According to the Aurora Police Department press release, police responded to the crash close to 1:45 a.m. at the intersection, where a man who was riding a motorcycle was lying in the roadway with critical injuries and died at the scene.

Crash investigators say the crash involved the motorcyclist a whit SUV and a Ford SUV. The motorcyclist was determined to be driving west on Colfax at the same time the white SUV turned left on Colfax in front of the motorcycle onto Moline. To avoid a crash with the SUV, investigators say the motorcyclist went into eastbound lanes of Colfax and was hit by the Ford.

Police say the white SUV left the scene and is still being searched for by investigators. The driver of the Ford stayed at the crash and spoke to police.

Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.

APD says this was the 32nd deadly crash in the city in 2022.