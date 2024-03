A Missing Indigenous Alert was issued on Tuesday for 16-year-old Jamari Deshawn Rainey. He was last seen on Monday, March 18.

Jamari Deshawn Rainey CBI

Jamari is described as an indigenous male with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He is a member of the Chippewa tribe.

Anyone who sees Jamari is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.