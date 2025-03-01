Mild across Colorado before snow chances return

Our first Colorado snowstorm for the month of March 2025 is on the way. The storm system should roll through Colorado Monday bringing snow to the mountains by Monday afternoon with rain to the Denver metro area by Monday evening. Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop rain will transition to snow.

The storm system will be fairly warm by our winter standards, so it is not expected to be a large storm system.

But it definitely will slow things down across roads of the Front Range and eastern Colorado. The system will also kick off a cooler and unsettled pattern that will keep temperatures around the Denver metro area in the 40s for most of the week.

At this point, it looks like 1 to 3 inches of snow around the Denver metro area with up to 6 inches of snow on the south and west side of town.

However, before this weather changeup, the transition from February to March will come in like a lamb. High temperatures will be in the low 60s through Monday with the change happening Monday night.

The month of March is typically the snowiest month with just under a foot of snow.