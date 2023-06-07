Mike Johnston takes healthy lead over Kelly Brough in Denver mayoral runoff election

The polls have closed and results are coming in in Denver's official municipal runoff election Tuesday. Mayoral candidate Mike Johnston has taken a healthy lead over candidate Kelly Brough in the race to become the city's 46th mayor. As of 8:30 p.m., he has a 54% to 46% lead, although votes are still being counted.

Both are mainstream Democrats, just like current Mayor Michael Hancock, who will complete his third and final term in mid-July. The winner of the runoff will become Denver's first new mayor in 12 years.

Johnston is a former Colorado state senator who ran for governor and U.S. Senate and lost. Most recently, he was the CEO of Gary Community Ventures.

Mike Johnston went door to door trying to secure last minute votes on Tuesday. CBS

Brough was chief of staff for former Mayor John Hickenlooper and chair of the Denver Chamber of Commerce.

More than 15 candidates ran for mayor but none received more than 50% of the vote in the city's municipal election in early April, triggering a runoff between Brough who placed second and Johnston who placed first. Since then, the two candidates have participated in numerous public debates and forums in advance of Tuesday's election. The race has been defined by big issues like homelessness, affordable housing and crime.

During most of the debates both candidates admitted being mayor of Denver will be no walk in the park but they each promised to turn the city around. On the issue of homelessness, Johnston said he would enforce the city's camping ban without committing or arresting anyone, saying 72 hour mental health holds don't help. Brough said in cases where people continue to camp or openly use drugs, mental health holds or arrests may be necessary.

There were rarely any fireworks between the two throughout the race. During CBS News Colorado's debate, for instance, they fielded questions about everything from housing to health equity and trash to transportation without even a hint of animosity. But when they were given the opportunity to question each other the tone changed very quickly. It was a turning point in the debate as Brough turned to Johnston and accused him of misleading voters by taking credit for things like mass COVID testing, full day kindergarten and gun control when others had done the work. Johnston also went after Brough, accusing her of opposing an increase in minimum wage as chair of the Denver Chamber of Commerce.

In the last stages of the election cycle Brough and her supporters accused two out-of-state billionaires of trying to buy the race for Johnston. Johnston, however, said those people supported him because they worked on progressive causes together and claimed voters should be more worried about many of Brough's donors who he said had "development and real estate interests before the City and County of Denver."