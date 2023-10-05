MSU Denver becomes 1st in Colorado to earn prestigious certification for support of Latino students

The Metropolitan State University of Denver is now the first university in Colorado and one of 14 institutions across the nation to earn the "Seal of Excelencia" certification, awarded by the Excelencia in Education research organization, known for celebrating Latino student success in higher education by promoting Latino student achievement, conducting analysis to inform educational policies, and advancing institutional practices while collaborating with those committed and ready to meet the mission.

It's a prestigious honor for all the work it does within the Latino community and all students at MSU Denver. More than a third of the students at MSU Denver are Latino, according to the University.

Members of the university's Hispanic-serving institution task force and executive steering committee contributed to a year-long application process.

The application is divided into three core components data, evidence-based practices, and leadership. Some key areas the application examined included enrollment, retention, representation, and financial support.

For the university - the "Seal of Excelencia' certificate means they're helping out their Latinx students reach higher heights.

For students like Annie Aviles-Zamora, a first gen and undocumented student who has hopes of becoming an immigration lawyer, institutions like MSU Denver make her feel welcomed.

"I feel so honored and so privileged to be here," said Aviles-Zamora.

Going into her senior year at MSU Denver, Aviles-Zamora, is majoring in English with a double minor in political science, art history, criticism and theory.

Aviles-Zamora left Mexico and came to the United States with her family when she was only 4 years old.

"As an undocumented immigrant myself and personal connections to it, I really want to help out my community in any way that I can, especially in law," said Aviles-Zamora.

After applying for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status through the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network which allows children to apply for lawful permanent residency in the U.S., she was able to apply for college, which is how she ended up attending MSU Denver.

"It makes me want to cry because my mom came here for a better place and to give us a better life," said Aviles-Zamora.

She is just one example of the students the university helps out through their Hispanic Serving Institution initiatives.

Dr. Manuel Del Rey is the executive director of HSI Initiatives and Inclusion. He says this award means a lot to them and the university because it means they are doing something right in the community and preparing students for bright futures.

"MSU Denver has been a huge advocate for our DACA and undocumented students, so I think that really allows us as an HSI who has the seal now as we are embedding into what that looks like," said Del Rey.

That includes helping students financially by providing scholarship opportunities, giving them access to internship opportunities so they can land a job in their career, providing teacher assistants in classrooms and giving students access to resources they need.

A reason why the Seal of Excelencia certificate is important to the university.

"Our actions are speaking louder than our words and we want to continue to educate not only our students but the community about what does it really mean to be a Hispanic serving institution."

They want to continue this so that students like, Aviles-Zamora have a chance at a future in the states.

"I think overall-this is one of the best universities to help of those of Hispanic, Latinx backgrounds," said Aviles-Zamora.

MSU Denver's HSI designation has opened up millions of dollars in grant opportunities.

Since last fall, HSI and minority serving institution grant funding to the university has more than doubled, from about $6.4 million to more than $14 million.