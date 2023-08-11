Maui wildfire resurrects memories and emotions for Marshall Fire survivors, including Louisville woman who grew up in Hawaii

When Neigh LaRue opened Punch Buggy Shave Ice in Boulder County four years ago, she wanted to share a piece of her beloved state of Hawaii with Colorado.

She never dreamed the two states would share a devastating wildfire driven by hurricane force winds, "A lot of shock disbelief sadness a lot of feelings we all went through not that long ago."

LaRue was visiting family in Hawaii when the Marshall Fire erupted here. She came back to find her home still standing but her Louisville neighborhood gone, "It looks a little too familiar way looked back here war zone like my neighborhood did after the Marshall Fire."

Her family, she says, lives on the big island about thirty miles from the fire burning there but she has friends in Lahaina who have lost everything.

"Like here running with clothes on back stuck traffic one road in and out see cars backed up videos online horrifying. Those I know accounted for but don't know clean up house to house part of process," she said.

CBS

She was just back in Lahaina in February with her childhood best friend.

"Walking down front street sitting on benches under Ba tree sip on coffee to know gone hard to wrap head around. There's so much history lost monuments," she said.

She had planned to go back next month.

"It's my happy place work hard all summer i work hard all summer so go back there recharge my battery. Yea, I don't know," she said.

At least two other Marshall Fire survivors were vacationing in Maui when the fire started. One of them posted online how she was dodging downed power lines and trees and saw fire all around her.

"It felt like the Marshall Fire all over again," she said.

LaRue says her biggest concern is getting help to the locals in Lahaina. She's posted the names of organizations she knows and trusts on her website - Punchbuggyshaveice.com.

Another Marshall Fire survivor, who is in Oahu right now, is trying to help set up a Slack channel similar to the one Marshall Fire survivors have used to communicate with each other.