Marshall Fire survivor announces candidacy for state house seat

A Marshall Fire survivor says she wants to be the voice for all fire victims at the state capitol.

Jenn Kaaoush announced she's running for House District 12, the legislative district that covers the entire burn area.

The representative who held the seat resigned last week amid felony charges over lying about her residency.

Kaaoush, whose own home sustained smoke, ash and soot damage, admits running for the state house wasn't on her to-do list for 2023.

After all, she was just elected a Superior Town trustee, but she says fire survivors need a state representative who understands their needs first-hand.

As the co-founder of "Superior Rising," she has been a fierce advocate for fire victims.

"Going through it this year with my community it becomes very easy to find cracks in things where people get lost and resources needed are not there or are coming but not fast enough," she said.

While fire recovery isn't her only issue, Kaaoush says, it impacts everything from climate change to affordable housing.

"For me, everything gets built on the foundation of bringing people home as fast as possible," she said.

A fourth-generation Army veteran, Kaaoush says she has always been service-oriented.

"I am a helper. So, it was a natural place to help but what I've taken away from this is I'm also a fighter and I'm very angry on behalf of residents and the experiences they're having. They need someone protecting them and magnifying these issues to the point of change," she said.

She's testifying next month before Congress on how fire victims have to pay income tax on insurance money.

Kaaoush says, whether she's a state lawmaker or not, she'll be at the capitol pushing the legislature to waive the use of taxes on fire rebuilds.

"I want to make sure we stop anything that is making the victims of the fire have to have a harder time in this recovery and hopefully, on the other side of this, the next community to go through this doesn't have to fight these fights," she said.

In addition to Kaaoush, Louisville City councilman Kyle Brown, Boulder Valley school board member, Kitty Sargent and former congressman David Skaggs are vying for the seat.

The Boulder County Democratic Party will convene a vacancy committee made-up of 53 precinct leaders, district officers and current lawmakers to choose the replacement. The election is set for Jan. 28.

Meanwhile, the Superior Rising, Marshall Together and Unincorporated Boulder County Fire Recovery Committee signed off on a letter to Gov. Polis and leaders in the state house and Senate asking for the state and RTD use taxes to be waived on fire rebuilds.

Those taxes, which were paid when the houses were first built, can run about $10,000 per household.