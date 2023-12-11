Watch CBS News
City of Loveland settles wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit with Colorado man for $400,000

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

The City of Loveland has settled a wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit for $400,000. Harris Elias filed the case in March 2022. 

He was stopped by an officer and registered zeroes on a breathalyzer test that measures how much alcohol is in the air a person breathes out and can be used to estimate blood alcohol content. 

The officer forced Elias to submit a blood test which also came back negative for alcohol and drugs.

According to the lawsuit, Elias' attorney found the Loveland Police Department receives additional funding and awards based on the quantity of DUI arrests. This appears to be a record-breaking settlement in Colorado for a case of wrongful DUI arrest. 

First published on December 11, 2023 / 2:59 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

