Long waits, staffing shortages continue to frustrate denver DMV customers

Long waits and staffing shortages are creating headaches for customers at Denver Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

CBS

City officials say the agency is operating at about 55% staffing, with average wait times exceeding 90 minutes. The staffing challenges have also led to rotating office closures across the city.

For Bridger Sperry, a recent move to Colorado turned what he expected to be a routine DMV visit into a frustrating morning.

After relocating from another state, Sperry needed to register his vehicle and obtain a Colorado driver's license. He said he spent part of his morning working remotely outside a Denver DMV office while waiting for service.

"Yeah, it was not a fun morning, getting up early and changing some appointments that I had," Sperry said.

Sperry said he initially tried to schedule appointments online, but later learned Denver does not offer appointments for new vehicle registration services. He also encountered confusion about which services required appointments and which did not.

A line outside one of the Denver DMV locations. CBS

"That was a little bit of confusion, is that you're supposed to schedule an appointment for a Colorado driver's license, but there are no scheduled appointments for the Department of Motor Vehicles for registration," he said.

After arriving at one office and finding it closed, Sperry traveled to another location where he said he waited about three hours for service. He also described the online process as difficult to navigate.

"It's so convoluted within the website that I got a little confused, at least," Sperry said.

The experience comes as Denver's DMV continues to face staffing challenges. According to city officials, turnover at the DMV was 7.14% as of April, compared with 3.56% for city employees overall.

Officials say they are working to improve operations, including transitioning the Tremont office to serve commercial customers only. Commercial transactions often take longer to process, and the city says the change should free up capacity at other locations for residents.

"It's annoying and kind of frustrating. I'm not used to this," said another resident.

CBS

The city is also encouraging residents to check whether their transactions can be completed online before visiting a DMV office. Colorado expanded online DMV services earlier this year, allowing more transactions to be completed remotely.

Denver's website also warns that in-person service lines may close once they reach capacity, sometimes before 1:30 p.m.