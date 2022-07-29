Watch CBS News
Larimer County Sheriff searching for 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson accused of attempted murder

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says they want to find 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson who is accused of attempted murder. Investigators responded to a home on South Overland Trail in Fort Collins, near the Colorado State University Foothills Campus on Thursday afternoon.

There they found a 28-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but it's not clear how he's doing as of this writing.

teagan-pixley-johnson.png
Larimer County Sheriff

Deputies identified Pixley-Johnson as their suspect and say he's believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities describe him as a whtie male, 5-feet-08-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say the suspect knows the victim. Pixley-Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward. 

First published on July 28, 2022 / 9:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

