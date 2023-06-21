Largest biking event in Colorado is about to kick off

Thousands of cyclists will be taking to the Colorado roads this weekend for the largest biking event in Colorado. Bike MS is a fully supported two-day cycling event that raises money for the National MS Society. Riders will go anywhere from 32 to 103-miles in a ride that starts at Front Range Community College, overnights at CSU in Fort Collins and comes back the next day. Bike MS raises more than $2.5 million dollars.

CBS

"The funds raised goes to aide research to find a cure to end MS. Additionally, we use funds to support our navigator program, which helps those living with MS and caregivers navigate the ever changing world of medical questions, programs, basic needs and financial assistance," said Crystal Anderson, Manager of Bike MS.

Multiple Sclerosis impacts more than a million people across the United States. It's a progressive disease where the immune system attacks the nerves, disrupting communication between the brain and the body. One myth that surrounds the disease that if your symptoms are not acute you don't need to seek treatment.

"It's really important that patients go see their doctor. It's really important that they get online, they go to the MS Society website, they educate themselves about what the disease looks like and get it treated," said Evan Conant, a member of the National MS Society.

Bike MS is Saturday, June 24 & Sunday, June 25, 2023. The start line is at Front Range Community College.