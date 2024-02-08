Watch CBS News
Lakewood police advises Colorado drivers to get tags renewed after "Registration Round Up"

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Lakewood Police Department is advising drivers to get their tags renewed after holding a special event during the week. 

For a week now, the department has been doing "Registration Round Up," in an effort to get Coloradans to renew their tags and showed examples of some that's been expired for nearly three years. 

The department is warning drivers that it will be doing strict enforcement for the entire month as so far, has issued hundreds of citations within the first week alone. 

plates.png
Lakewood Police Department

Lakewood says the following are currently driving offenses and could land you a citation:

  • Expired CO Plates (with a 1-month grace period - all 2023's are now expired)
  • No plates
  • Only one CO plate displayed
  • A faded plate beyond legibility 
  • A fictitious plate or temporary permit
  • Out-of-state plates if you've been in the state for more than 90 days. 
  • A distorted, colored, tinted, or super dirty license plate cover     
February 8, 2024 / 5:05 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

