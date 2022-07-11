2 women die during separate activities on Lake Pueblo
Two people died on Lake Pueblo days apart recently.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a woman died Sunday when she was involved in a "boating accident," and another woman died July 7 in a separate incident while she was swimming.
CBS4 affiliate KKTV reported the woman who died while she was swimming was 22-year-old Rosalia Niz Niz of Colorado Springs.
Official autopsies are underway, but this could mark the 23rd and 24th drownings in Colorado since the beginning of 2022. That means the state would surpass last year when 22 people drowned.
