2 women die during separate activities on Lake Pueblo

Two people died on Lake Pueblo days apart recently.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a woman died Sunday when she was involved in a "boating accident," and another woman died July 7 in a separate incident while she was swimming.

CBS4 affiliate KKTV reported the woman who died while she was swimming was 22-year-old Rosalia Niz Niz of Colorado Springs.

Breaking: @COParksWildlife Rangers @LakePuebloSP are investigating a fatal boating accident today. A woman died despite life-saving measures by CPW staff. No further comment will be made at this time. The Pueblo County Coroner will formally identify the victim and cause of death. pic.twitter.com/0mpWDUKa53 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 10, 2022

Breaking News: @COParksWildlife Rangers @LakePuebloSP responded to a report of a missing person off North Sailboard late Thursday afternoon. Using an underwater drone, they recovered a body in 17 feet of water with help from @PuebloCountySO Dive Team. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/Vb6kXD5TYe — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 7, 2022

Official autopsies are underway, but this could mark the 23rd and 24th drownings in Colorado since the beginning of 2022. That means the state would surpass last year when 22 people drowned.