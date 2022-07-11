Watch CBS News
2 women die during separate activities on Lake Pueblo

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Two people died on Lake Pueblo days apart recently.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a woman died Sunday when she was involved in a "boating accident," and another woman died July 7 in a separate incident while she was swimming.  

CBS4 affiliate KKTV reported the woman who died while she was swimming was 22-year-old Rosalia Niz Niz of Colorado Springs.

Official autopsies are underway, but this could mark the 23rd and 24th drownings in Colorado since the beginning of 2022. That means the state would surpass last year when 22 people drowned.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 12:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

