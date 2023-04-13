Jefferson County park trashed with Easter egg confetti: "There might be 1 million colors of paper and plastic here"

Jefferson County park rangers used rakes and other means to clean up after a celebration apparently got out of hand on a section of open space filled with litter.

The mess was found at Lair o' the Bear Park off Highway 74 near Idledale.

The small area of the park where of the celebration occurred is still a mess even after the cleanup of smashed Easter eggs that were filled with confetti.

"There might be 1 million colors of paper and plastic here," a Jefferson County park ranger said in a video posted on Twitter.

Those who use the park, like Janine Low, were appalled.

"There are plenty of trash receptacles. It's not like they don't have those facilities. Pick up what you leave behind, people," she said.

This Jefferson County open space is filled with natural beauty, but that beauty around a group of picnic tables has been defaced by man-made litter.

"It's beautiful. This should be preserved. This is not cool," Low added.

An egg shell with confetti inside was still there several days later, along with so many tiny pieces of paper, it would be impossible to count.

Jo Burns visiting the park criticized such behavior.

"It would be one thing if they had a really good time and cleaned it up but they didn't.

Her daughter, Erin Burns, felt similarly: "you expect it to be clean and there's confetti all over the place."

Sadly, this is not a lone incident. Confetti has also been a found in recent years on top of a 14,000-foot Colorado peak.

Parks staff want to prevent it from happening again.

One park ranger who took part in the cleanup said glitter bombs and confetti eggs should be banned from the parks.