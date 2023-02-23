"Justice for Jennifer": Mom disappointed in plea deal for daughter's killer

Teresa Lilly is still trying to do everything she can to take care of her daughter Jennifer Sanchez. Even though she was killed on Colfax Avenue four months ago.

"I feel like I should try as hard as I can to get justice for Jennifer. Jennifer won't know, but I'll know," Teresa said.

CBS

She says Jennifer was an accomplished woman. She once worked as a nurse's assistant and then as a paramedic.

"But unfortunately, Jennifer had psychiatric problems. She was bipolar, and paranoid schizophrenic so she started drinking and doing drugs," said Teresa

Jennifer recently lived on the streets, but that didn't mean Teresa gave up on her. She would buy Jennifer things she needed and check in on her every week.

"She was very much loved," said Teresa.

That's why when Teresa found out Jennifer was in critical condition at the hospital, it was devastating news. She rushed to Denver Health only to learn Jennifer would likely die from injuries she had sustained at a bus stop on Colfax Avenue near High Street. As a former nurse, Teresa says looking at the severity of her daughter's injuries, she had questions about their source.

"The doctors were saying she fell but being that I worked in the emergency room for 6½ years, I know that if the injuries don't match investigate," said Teresa "So on the way back I had my daughter take me to the police station on East Colfax and I filed a police report."

CBS

Jennifer died days later, and Denver police opened an investigation. They learned through surveillance video that Jennifer was attacked and beaten by a woman while she was waiting for a bus.

Police arrested and charged Yalonda Bedenbough with felony manslaughter and 2 counts of felony assault. Teresa says just recently the Denver District Attorney's office told her they would be offering Jennifer's killer a plea deal where one of the assault charges would be dropped in exchange for a guilty plea. She says they also told her that because Jennifer's killer had no prior convictions, she may not spend any time in prison, even though they will ask for the maximum sentence from the judge.

Teresa thinks her daughter's life was worth more and does not think this is justice. She has her suspicions about why they won't take Jennifer's killer to trial.

"I'm thinking they won't spend money for the trial for this lady and money to keep her in prison," said Teresa.

She says all she can hope for now is that the judge in this case will give her daughter the justice she deserves by giving her killer some time behind bars.

"I think it's unfair," said Teresa "I think she needs to go to prison even if it's the minimum amount of time."