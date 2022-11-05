Judge temporarily halts Albertsons-Kroger merger as officials investigate anti-trust issues

A massive and controversial grocery store merger is now on hold.

Last month Albertsons, which owns Safeway, announced plans to buy Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers.

But Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit to stop the merger.

King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson in Washington ruled in their favor, putting a temporary restraining order on the sale which was set to happen on Monday.

"I am temporarily restraining and enjoining Albertsons from issuing its post-closing dividend," Judson said at the closing of Thursday's hourlong hearing. "There is obviously further information and evidence that needs to be presented."

Grocery store workers' unions have condemned the proposed sale, saying it could hurt both workers and shoppers.

In a statement, Albertsons told the Seattle Times it "intends to seek to overturn the restraint as quickly as possible because the temporary order was based on the incorrect assertion that payment of the Special Dividend would impair its ability to compete while its proposed merger" with Kroger "is under antitrust review."