Avalanche keep defenseman Josh Manson on first day of NHL free agency

Defenseman Josh Manson will remain with the Colorado Avalanche full-time, as the NHL club ensured the unrestricted free agent would stay on the team Wednesday. He was signed to a 4-year contract through the 2025-26 season, the team announced on its website during the first day of NHL free agency this summer.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Josh Manson #42 of the Colorado Avalanche carries the Stanley Cup following the series winning victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY

The 30-year-old became a key deadline acquisition by the Avs for the team's playoff run and Stanley Cup victory, as he was brought over from the Anaheim Ducks.

Highlights for Manson and the team included his OT game-winner in Game 1 of the second round against the St. Louis Blues. Manson had 3 goals and 5 assists for a total of 8 points during the playoffs for the Avs.

