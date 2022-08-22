Watch CBS News
Jeffco bat tests positive for rabies

Jeffco Public Health is warning people near Shaffer Elementary School and the Ken Caryl Ranch Community Park that a bat found in the area has tested positive for rabies. 

The bat was found at Chatfield Avenue and South Continental Divide Road last Wednesday, August 17th. 

If you feel that you came into contact with a bat, you're urged to contact your medical provider as soon as possible. 

