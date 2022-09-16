Police search for person of interest, James Gambrell, after fire breaks out at townhomes in Golden

Police search for individual after fire breaks out at townhomes in Golden

A man is unaccounted for on Friday morning after police originally responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. No one was hurt during the fire.

James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest in this fire, Golden Police Department confirmed. He has military experience and could be "highly paranoid." He is also known to carry a gun, and police say anyone who might run into him should assume he is armed.

Call 911 immediately if you see Gambrell, and don't walk up to him.

According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes complex just before 3:30 a.m. (17250 West Colfax Avenue) after receiving the call. A Neighbor says someone in another unit knocked a hole through the wall and stuck a gun through it. Police found the hole on scene and said they also saw a tactical light shining through the hole.

Officers then knocked the door down of the townhome unit where it was coming from and within seconds watched as fire ignited and window curtains started melting away. First responders back away from the unit and then heard a boom as smoke and flames could be seen.

Police evacuated the building, and within minutes, Golden Fire Department was on scene by about 3:35 a.m. The fire engulfed all of Building A at the complex.

Ultimately, no one was hurt during the initial response.

American Red Cross responded to the scene to help residents find a place to stay. West Metro Fire District, Pleasant View Fire District, Fairmount Fire District, Foothills Fire District and Stadium Medical Services also responded on scene.

Police have not made any arrests or shared information about a suspect. They say the person associated with the unit that was set aflame was not found inside.