What to expect at the International Sportsmen's Expo in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center

Every year in the winter the International Sportsmen's Expo comes to Denver and draws people who are interested in hunting, fishing and the outdoors in general. It takes place this year at the Colorado Convention Center, running from Thursday through Sunday.

The International Sportsmen's Expositions feature more than 500 companies who will have representatives touting their wares and giving presentations in the halls of the Colorado Convention Center. The companies are both from Colorado and outside the state.

WHAT: International Sportsmen's Expositions in Colorado

WHERE: Halls E and F of the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street in Denver

WHEN: noon-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday

COST: Entry for adults costs $16, 15+ under are free, active military are free

LINK: sportsexpos.com/attend/denver/

Employees from Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be among the presenters at this year's expo. Their exhibits will include a large indoor fishing tank where kids can practice casting a line and a boating safety booth.

Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management will also be featured. They posted a message on social media saying "We look forward to the many conversations and outreach we are sure to have in order to enhance, promote and defend the North American model of wildlife conservation and responsible wildlife management."

If you're interested in camping there are talks about the best new gear out there, and there is also a demo on how to best plan out an RV trip. On Friday Joshua Berman and Joseph O'Brien will be giving a talk on how to find Colorado's best trails. There are also presentations on fly fishing, training hunting dogs, elk hunting and how to treat wounds in the wild.

Other features of this year's show include a climbing wall, live raptor demonstrations and a raffle on Sunday.