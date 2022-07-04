Independence Eve's return welcomed by thousands who flocked to Civic Center Park

Thousands of people packed into Civic Center Park Sunday for the return of Independence Eve. And while an epic firework show capped off the night with a bang, there was plenty to enjoy all day for kids and grownups alike.

"It makes everything feel like we're getting back to normal, or at least as normal as it can be, and you know, being able to be out with our family, that's the biggest thing for us," Bernie Jones said.

From hours of live music and dancing to food and drinks galore, Sunday marked the first Independence Eve since 2019.

This year, the Civic Center Conservancy brought back all the staples of the event. There were also some improvements, such as increased security and more live acts.

CBS4's Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego played host for the thousands in the crowd.

"There's so many things for people to do," Garcia said. "People just want to be back out -- live music, doing all this stuff."

While wind and rain made brief appearances, it wasn't enough to dampen the mood of many. Some came with umbrellas and rain jackets, but Sean and Heather James came with a small tent to stay dry while enjoying the show.

"Fireworks are like the second love of my life, so I'm excited to see fireworks," Heather James said.

So was the Martinez family, which has made Independence Eve a longtime tradition. This year, the newest member of the family finally got to soak it all in.

"We announced our pregnancy right before COVID here to everybody, so now he gets to do it for the first time," Davina Martinez said.

It was a night of unforgettable moments and celebration, capped off with a remarkable firework show accompanied by music with the Colorado Symphony.

"It's just a wonderful experience," Jones said. "I mean, I'm a music lover, so to see it in real time with the music and the fireworks, at the same time, it's awesome."