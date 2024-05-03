IF Advanced Movie Screening Ticket Giveaway

Enter for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the advanced screening of IF at the Harkins Northfield Theater on May 11th at 10:30am. This contest ends May 8th.

IF in theaters starting May 17th

https://www.if.movie/

Rated PG for thematic elements and mild language.

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.