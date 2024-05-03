Watch CBS News
Contests & Promotions

IF Advanced Movie Screening Ticket Giveaway

/ CBS Colorado

if-contest-tile-1920x1080-revised.jpg

Enter for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the advanced screening of IF at the Harkins Northfield Theater on May 11th at 10:30am. This contest ends May 8th. 

IF in theaters starting May 17th

https://www.if.movie/ 

Rated PG for thematic elements and mild language.

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 4:00 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.