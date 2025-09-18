Hunters missing in southern Colorado found deceased

The bodies of two hunters who went missing in southern Colorado last week have been found, family members said.

According to the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Andrew Porter from Asheville, North Carolina, and 25-year-old Ian Stasko from Salt Lake City, Utah, went missing near the Rio de los Pinos Trailhead while hunting elk. Porter's aunt, Lynne Runkle, said the two had not been heard from since Sept. 11, and their satellite device was not working.

Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko Lynne Runkle

Earlier this week, Porter's family launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for rescue efforts and sent out a request for the community to join in the search.

On Thursday, Runkle updated the online fundraiser, stating that both men were found deceased. She said their bodies were discovered by Colorado Search and Rescue.

"It is with a broken heart and through tears that I give you this update. Andrew and Ian have both been found deceased. Their bodies were discovered earlier today by Colorado Search and Rescue. I will provide another update tomorrow.

Please keep Andrew's and Ian's families in your thoughts and prayers," Runkle said.