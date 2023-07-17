How to watch Denver Mayor Mike Johnston inauguration ceremony
Denver Mayor-elect Mike Johnston will be sworn in as the new mayor in Denver on Monday morning.
Johnston inherits a number of serious issues facing the Mile High City, everything from a migrant crisis to a drug crisis. Denver's homeless population also continues to grow and numbers at approximately 5,000 people.
Johnston says he wants to identify lots around the city where tiny home villages can be set up and people can receive special services that help them acquire enough finances for affordable housing.
Soon-to-be-former Mayor Michael Hancock led the city for 12 years before term limits forced him to step aside.
What: Denver Mayor-elect Mike Johnston's inauguration
Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
Time: 10 a.m. Mountain time
Location: Downtown Denver, Colorado
Online stream: Live on CBS News Colorado in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
