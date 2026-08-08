High winds, staffing shortage cause ground delay at Denver International Airport

On Saturday, officials announced a ground stop and a ground delay at Denver International Airport due to high winds and staffing shortages.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a ground stop was briefly in place for departures from ZLA, ZLC, ZDV, ZKC, ZAB and ZMP.

A ground delay was also announced Saturday afternoon for the airport, which is estimated to last until 8:59 p.m. The FAA says the delay is due to staffing at the airport, and departing flights in the contiguous U.S. are experiencing an average 143-minute delay.

There is also an average 15-minute delay for arrivals due to high winds. However, the FAA expects that to increase.