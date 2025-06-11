Watch CBS News
Heat builds across Colorado and storm chances return

By Callie Zanandrie

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon. While rain will be light or even absent in many locations, the bigger concern is strong wind gusts. These storms may produce outflow winds up to 50 mph.  High pressure will dominate our weather, pushing temperatures well above average through the end of the week. Highs across the Front Range will reach the mid-80s to low 90s today through Friday, with even hotter conditions likely this weekend. Sunday is currently projected to be the warmest and driest day, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s in some locations.

Wednesday and Thursday bring an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily over the mountains and foothills. The storms will be fueled by a modest uptick in moisture and instability, severe storms are possible across the Eastern Plains on Thursday afternoon. 

Friday is shaping up to be the most active day for thunderstorms. A mix of increased instability and moisture could bring a risk for a few strong to severe storms, particularly across the northeastern plains.

The weekend will be dominated by a ridge of high pressure over the Rockies, keeping things mostly dry and hot with daytime highs in the 90s. 

Callie Zanandrie

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

