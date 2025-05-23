Guanella Pass closes hours after opening in Colorado mountains due to snow

Just hours after it opened for the season, Guanella Pass closed once again due to winter conditions. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the pass was closed between I-70 and County Road 62 on Friday morning.

After an extensive snow-clearing effort on Thursday, Guanella Pass Road opened. CDOT said that it snowed again Thursday night, leading to the pass closure.

Crews open up Guanella Pass Scenic Byway on Friday. Clear Creek County



The scenic byway runs 24 miles from Georgetown in Clear Creek County to Grant in Park County. It winds its way above treeline to the top of Guanella Pass, and it has great views of Mount Bierstadt and Mount Blue Sky.

During the summer months, the area is popular with hikers and people interested in fishing. Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is also a very popular destination during the fall, when the aspen trees can be seen changing colors. It closes during the winter months.

Trail Ridge Road is not anticipated to open over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, snowplow operators faced setbacks over the past week from previous progress.

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park Rocky Mountain National Park

Later in the day on Thursday, Independence Pass opened for the 2025 summer season. The road to the top of Mount Blue Sky is closed for maintenance and will not be open until next year.