Greeley man says he was wrongly charged for hail damage on rental car

A man from Greeley says a rental car company Is trying to unfairly charge him for damages he's not responsible for.

On July 24, Daniel Norvell rented a car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, for a road trip to Indiana with his wife and son.

"I was gonna take pictures and the guy at the rental company said there's no need to do that we take pictures with our tablet to document that the car's in good shape," Norvell said.

Norvell says he saw the employee take those photos.

After a four-day trip through five states, Norvell's wife went to return the car. But called him to say there was a problem.

"The deposit we paid we're not gonna get back and it was about $300. And I asked her why and she said because they're saying that we returned it with hail damage," Norvell said.

But Norvell says they never encountered hail.

"I went through weather reports from every state we went through and the only weather we went through with that car was some rain the day we left town," Norvell said.

He asked to speak with the employee who took the pictures before giving him the car, but was told that employee had been reprimanded and moved to another location.

And as for the photos?

"According to the Enterprise in Greeley those pictures no longer exist cause the vehicles been repaired and rented back out," Norvell said.

Enterprise did send photos taken after the car was returned, which show small dents Norvell didn't notice before.

He maintains the damage isn't from him, and he wants his deposit back.

"I'm not going to pay for a mistake that somebody else didn't catch," Norvell said.

Enterprise has not yet responded to CBS News Colorado's request for comment. But, according to their damage report on the incident, hail damage was noted upon return of the vehicle, and hail was reported in Colorado during the time of the rental.

It's not yet clear if Norvell will be charged more than his deposit for the repair. Enterprise policy says they bill customers for damage within 60 days of returning the vehicle.

Norvell says as long as Enterprise can't show the photos to prove that he did this, he will keep fighting this. He's even willing to go to court.

Norvell wants to remind people to always take their own photos in rental situations.