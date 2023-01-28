Gov. Polis, multiple law enforcement agencies react to release of Tyre Nichols' footage

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Governor Jared Polis issued strong statements on the release of the bodycam footage that showcased the violent arrest and death of 29-year-old, Tyre Nichols.

The footage initially shows Nichols being arrested by five former Memphis police officers, who were a part of the SCORPION Unit. The video sent nationwide outrage and prompted mostly non-violent protests around the U.S.

Memphis PD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods is a special task force deemed for patrolling high-crime areas throughout the city.

Since news broke surrounding the death of Nichols' the SCORPION Unit has been deactivated after receiving vigorous backlash, according to a statement released from the department.

The officers attempted to arrest Nichols, during a traffic stop, who showed to be complying with officers until he fell in fear for his life. Officers pursued Nichols, caught up to him and he was then beaten by the five officers which was displayed by the halo camera at the scene.

Before the footage was released to the world, the five former Memphis officers were fired and are now facing second-degree murder charges. All officers involved pleaded not in the case, each deputy is Black.

After the video was released, many took to Twitter and other social media pages to express their condolences, while asking for immediate justice and change in policing all over the nation.

Aurora's new police chief Art Acevedo issued a statement on the behalf of the Aurora Police Department, calling for immediate action of the officers involved, while sending support.

"Law enforcement is and should be held to the highest standard and when an officer violates those high standards, it cast a shadow over the hundreds of thousands of police who dutifully serve and are committed to their communities," he said in his statement.

The collective hearts of the men of women of ⁦@AuroraPD⁩ go out to the family of Tyre Nichols. We stand with his family and friends and the people of Memphis. We also strongly support the swift and decisive action taken by ⁦@1cjdcop⁩ and Memphis officials.



See Below pic.twitter.com/kL6KGnuJjb — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 27, 2023

Gov. Polis also issued a statement on the incident sharing his thoughts on the footage and calls the crime against the officers, "senseless."

"Violence have no place in our country or state, and communities. As we heal together during this difficult time, we must live our values, and we should all treat each other with respect and love we all deserve," Polis expressed in his statement released.

Greeley and Colorado Springs Police Departments also sent out statements on the behalf of their officers last night calling for justice for the Nichols family.

"The mission of Greeley Police Department is to proudly work with you, the citizens, to protect our community. This is done with integrity, accountability, and most importantly, through principled relationships," said chief of police, Adam Turk, in his press release.

Colorado Springs' deputy chief Adrian Vasquez issued a video response addressing the incident, while discussing his overall expectations for not only law enforcement in his unit, but nationwide.

Watch Chief Vasquez's full video statement here: https://t.co/artyRxyhkO — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) January 28, 2023

In the video footage, Nichols is heard saying he just wants to go home. He was less than 100 yards from his mother's house.