Georgetown police says no charges to be filed if stolen famous artwork returned

Georgetown police says no charges to be filed if stolen famous artwork returned

Georgetown police says no charges to be filed if stolen famous artwork returned

Georgetown is a historic treasure of Colorado and now it appears someone sadly stole a piece of that history.

It is a statue, a roof figure called "Putti with Pan" from the late 1800s. The figure adorned the roof of the famous Hotel de Paris.

"I couldn't believe that something left the site after so long," said Kevin Kuharic, the director of the museum it was stolen from.

CBS

Walking into the hotel de Paris is like stepping into the past. A ring sound would bring a bellman to the front desk with the key to take you to your comfortable room.

After the figure was stolen, Kuharic says footprints were found outside on the roof during the investigation.

"This is a case of something being taken from unlawfully and I don't know if it will ever be found or returned," he said.

It was last Saturday when it was noted missing as the Georgetown police were contacted after the figure was discovered gone.

CBS

Sgt. Jon Gaskins of the department says the thief was able to access the roof.

"Probably climbed a tiny chain-link fence to go onto the roof walk over to where the statue is and physically remove the statue from the wall," he said.

CBS

The hotel was built by a Frenchman who used an alias of Louis Dupuy and had a checkered past, according to Kuharic.

"He was a failed priest. He was a journalist accused of plagiarism and he was also a soldier who deserted," he said.

The statue is estimated to be worth $3,000 to $6,000, but the historical value is priceless.

There is a message for whoever stole the statue from the museum and Georgetown police. If you give it back there will be no charges filled.

Given the deputy's past, there is a spirit of willingness to forgive and forget.