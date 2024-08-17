George Santos expected to plead guilty in federal fraud case in New York

George Santos pleads not guilty to all 23 charges in advance of federal fraud trial George Santos pleads not guilty to all 23 charges in advance of federal fraud trial 01:53

NEW YORK -- George Santos is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from allegations of fraud, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News New York.

Santos, the former New York Republican congressman, is expected to enter a plea in federal court Monday in Central Islip, New York.

He was expelled from the House of Representatives last year and previously pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges alleging fraud, including misusing campaign funds.

Sides were preparing for trial next month

Santos appeared in a Long Island courtroom on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing. His trial was scheduled to start in September.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to let them submit lies Santos told on the campaign as evidence, arguing he "deliberately leveraged them to perpetuate the criminal schemes."

The lies included:

Graduating from Baruch College and New York University

Being an accomplished college volleyball player

Having grandparents who survived the Holocaust

Working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs

Fabricating his family wealth

Stealing from campaign contributors

Santos' defense team asked the court for a partially anonymous jury, citing "extensive and largely negative media coverage," and claiming "jurors could face harassment or intimidation." The judge had agreed.

If convicted in a trial, Santos faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.