Geilli's Community Fridge helps those dealing with food insecurity in Denver

Inside Ruby's Market in Denver's Platt Park neighborhood, is a wide variety of handmade goods.

"We're a market, we're an art gallery, we have crafts," said owner Michelle Lasnier. "Since our inception, we've always worked in community."

Geilli's Community Fridge is a free, 24/7 grab-and-go fridge and pantry where people dealing with food insecurity can take what they need – no questions asked. CBS

And what's outside Lasnier's shop on South Pearl Street is also focused on community – a small fridge with a big impact, started by a mother on a mission.

"Gelli's Community Fridge was founded in memory of my daughter, Giselle, who passed away 3 years ago from an accidental drug overdose," Lisa Ridenour told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann.

Through her grief, Ridenour is living her daughter's legacy. Giselle, known by her family & friends as Gelli, had a special way of helping others.

"She loved food, that was her love language," Ridenour said. "She loved cooking for people to show that she cared about them."

That's what gave Ridenour the idea to start 'Geilli's Community Fridge.' A free, 24/7 grab-and-go fridge and pantry where people dealing with food insecurity can take what they need – no questions asked. She partnered with Lasnier to open her second fridge location in front of the market.

"It made sense, it's a natural fit," said Lasnier. "We're forward-facing to our community, we're very involved with events, with giveback to the refugee & immigrant community, and I think Lisa saw that."

Outside Ruby's Market in Denver's Platt Park neighborhood is Geilli's Community Fridge. CBS

While they've seen all kinds of people from a wide range of backgrounds graciously use Gelli's Fridge, there are some with stories that hit close to home for Ridenour.

"[One woman] shared with me that it was easier and cheaper for her when she was hungry to get drugs than it was to get food. So, she would not feel hungry anymore. And that's a really important part of what I'm doing," Ridenour said, holding back tears. "I want to make sure that nobody trying to work to overcome a struggle like that has to make that choice."

Not even a year into her mission, Ridenour's goal of expanding Gelli's Community Fridge is in the works. Twice a week – no matter the weather – nonprofit Café 180 brings fifty fresh meals to the fridge outside Ruby's Market and the hope is to open another fridge near their kitchen in Englewood.

"I think a lot of people don't realize where the need exists. They think it only happens in the deep Metro," said Tracey Brummett, Café 180's Director of Community Relations. "Projects like Gelli's Fridge help people know there are people out there who care...just knowing, 'Wow, someone came by and put food in this fridge for me', I think can make all the difference."

A difference sparked by a mother's unimaginable loss but filled with immeasurable compassion.

Twice a week – no matter the weather – nonprofit Café 180 brings 50 fresh meals to the fridge outside Ruby's Market and the hope is to open another fridge near their kitchen in Englewood. CBS

"I'll always wish [Giselle] was here, but it's just a beautiful way to remember her that I think she'd be really proud of...and how it's changed me," said Ridenour.

Ridenour told CBS Colorado she wants to expand 'Gelli's Community Fridge' and is looking for volunteers, business supporters (like Ruby's Market), as well as corporate sponsors. To learn more and how to get involved, visit www.gellisfridge.org.