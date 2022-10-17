Franklin Stephens arrested, accused of leaving fake bomb at pub

One man is facing charges after being accused of leaving a fake bomb at Clancy's Irish Pub over the weekend. Franklin Stephens, 27, is accused of leaving a suspicious package at the bar.

Wheat Ridge Police

The owner of the pub told police that Stephens tried to leave without paying his tab and was asked to not come back. Then the owner said that he came back the next day and started throwing things.

That's when the owner told police that Stephens made it clear that he was the one who left the suspicious package. He is facing felony charges.