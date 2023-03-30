Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Monarch Casino employee pleads for innocence in $500K heist

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A former casino employee is pleading for innocence after $500,000 went missing from the Monarch Casino Resort and Spa. 

The theft occurred on March 13, when surveillance cameras revealed former cashier Sabrina Eddy, 44, was placing "bricks" of money into a box and then loading that money into a gold-colored minivan. She returned and grabbed more money and transported it to St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver where she was instructed, according to an affidavit. 

lady-mug.jpg
Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

Eddy claims that she received texts from her boss and was instructed to bring the money because the casino was having issues with a delivery.   

She also claims the caller, who posed as her boss, instructed her to deliver the money to a lawyer. Once she brought the money, Eddy received more texting which told her to bring more money, according to the affidavit. 

Eddy is expressing her innocence, but the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office isn't buying it. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 4:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.