Former Denver mayor sends letter to AG addressing Comcast and blackouts to sports games

Former mayor sends letter to AG addressing Comcast and blackouts to sports games

Former mayor sends letter to AG addressing Comcast and blackouts to sports games

Former mayor sends letter to AG addressing Comcast and blackouts to sports games

After more than three years of an ongoing blackout of Nuggets and Avalanches games, Denver's former mayor is getting involved in the fight between Altitude Sports and Comcast.

This week, Wellington Webb, who served as mayor from 1991 to 2003, is now calling on the state attorney general to investigate and bring an end to the dispute.

"We need some good old-fashioned investigations," Webb said in the letter.

With the Nuggets rolling toward the playoffs and Avs chasing the Stanley Cup again, there's a lot for Denver sports fans to celebrate, if only they could watch it on TV.

The ongoing dispute between Comcast and Altitude sports continues to leave games blacked out for Comcast customers, which make up about 92% of cable subscribers in the market, Altitude has stated in court documents.

Among those frustrated customers is Wellington Webb, a longtime Denver sports fan and Nuggets season ticket holder.

CBS

"[We] want to watch the west leading team, the Nuggets, or the Stanley Cup champions, the Avalanche, and to not be able to do that, there's something wrong with that picture," Webb said.

This week, Wek wrote a letter to Colorado Attorney General, Phil Weiser, asking that he investigate "whether Comcast is illegally taking advantage of its customers." It's a big ask that he hopes will finally lead to a resolution.

"[Weiser] has a lot of options under his authority as the Attorney General to make sure that the playing field is level," Webb said. "We certainly want to try to resolve this in a legitimate manner."

The years long dispute over money and distribution is not just limited to Denver as the regional sports TV model is at a breaking point nationwide.

In some cities, fights over subscription fees are leading to similar blackouts, and this week, the company that owns Bally Sports said it is preparing to file for bankruptcy after skipping an interest payment due to bondholders.

In Denver, both sides still blame each other, and expect to meet in court.

While some experts say a new business model is necessary, Webb believes there's another way.

"I think there are more fans on my side than Comcast's side," he said.

The attorney general's office said it has received the letter and is reviewing it.

Neither Comcast or Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which owns Altitude, provided a comment on the allegations.