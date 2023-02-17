"Good to hear": Former Broncos tight end Ron Egloff gets good news about his brain

Ron Egloff, who played tight end for the Denver Broncos, learned this month he does not appear to have brain damage emanating from his years of taking hard hits on the football field.

CBS

"It was good to hear," Egloff told CBS News Colorado.

Egloff, who played for the Broncos for seven years, is participating in a research study at Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center aimed at advancing the ability to diagnose the onset of CTE while victims are still alive. Currently, CTE can only be diagnosed by examining a patient's brain after they have died. CTE is a progressive, degenerative brain disease that can cause depression, impulse control issues and impaired judgment.

Last October, he traveled to Boston and underwent two days of testing on his brain functions, memory and cognitive skills.

He learned the results of that testing this month during a zoom call with Boston University CTE researcher Dr. Michael Alosco.

"Your results were read to be negative, not consistent with Alzheimer's in the brain," said Alosco.

Egloff and his wife Julee cheered as they heard the results.

CBS

"Ron, we read your brain to be generally unremarkable," said Alosco as he showed the Egloffs PET scans of the former player's brain, "meaning it looked pretty good. We found no evidence of impairments in your memory or your thinking."

Egloff previously told CBS News Colorado he feels "pretty good, but you never know what's going on on the inside though."

Alosco said the aim of the three-year study is to develop a tool where researchers can detect CTE during life "because now we can only find it after someone dies and donates their brain."

Egloff is one of about 30 former NFL players participating in the study. Previous studies have shown a prevalence of CTE in NFL players. A 2017 study found that out of 111 former NFL players, 110 were found to have had CTE.

Egloff, 67, is a grandfather and said he hopes the study helps the younger generation.

"If we can help with this study to prevent it while kids are young, I'm all for it," said Egloff.